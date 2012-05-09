BRIEF-United Plantations says May total palm kernel production 3,952 MT
* May total coconuts production 6.9 million Source (http://bit.ly/2t1snAR) Further company coverage:
For more diaries, click on the bracketed items below:
Spain main events
European corporate events
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
--------------------------------------------------
10/05 Repsol Q1
10/05 Sacyr Q1
10/05 Gamesa Q1
10/05 Iberdrola Q1
10/05 Indra Q1
10/05 OHL Q1
11/05 IAG Q1
11/05 Telefonica Q1
11/05 Acciona Q1
11/05 FCC Q1
11/05 Dia Q1
14/05 Telefonica AGM
16/05 Bankia Q1
24/05 Grifols AGM
24/05 Acciona AGM
24/05 Ferrovial DIV
31/05 ACS AGM
31/05 Repsol AGM
31/05 FCC AGM
31/05 Banco Sabadell AGM
04/06 Acciona DIV
07/06 Acerinox AGM
--------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting
* May total coconuts production 6.9 million Source (http://bit.ly/2t1snAR) Further company coverage:
* FFB production for the month of May 2017 was 27,445.39 mt Source text : (http://bit.ly/2sarrxE) Further company coverage: