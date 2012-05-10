BRIEF-Zhejiang Zhenyuan Share says dividend payment date
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 14
* Says it plans to use 50 million yuan to set up a wholly owned supply chain management subsidiary