BRIEF-Superior Industries prices €250 mln debt offering
* Superior Industries International Inc- priced an offering of eur 250 million aggregate principal amount of 6.00 pct senior notes due 2025
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
--------------------------------------------------
31/05 ACS AGM
31/05 Repsol AGM
31/05 FCC AGM
31/05 Banco Sabadell AGM
01/06 OHL DIV
04/06 Acciona DIV
07/06 Acerinox AGM
11/06 Banco Popular AGM
13/06 DIA AGM
13/06 Inditex Q1
21/06 Indra AGM
21/06 Amadeus AGM
21/06 Sacyr AGM
21/06 IAG AGM
22/06 Iberdrola AGM
--------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting
