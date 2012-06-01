PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - June 9
June 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
For more diaries, click on the bracketed items below:
Spain main events
European corporate events
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
--------------------------------------------------
04/06 Acciona DIV
07/06 Acerinox AGM
11/06 Banco Popular AGM
13/06 DIA AGM
13/06 Inditex Q1
21/06 Indra AGM
21/06 Amadeus AGM
21/06 Sacyr AGM
21/06 IAG AGM
22/06 Iberdrola AGM
26/06 Caixabank AGM
26/06 Endesa AGM
26/06 Técnicas Reun. AGM
29/06 Bankia AGM
29/06 Gamesa AGM
02/07 Red Eléctrica DIV
04/07 Abengoa DIV
--------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting
June 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says controlling shareholder has unloaded 1.59 percent stake in the company on June 8, taking his holdings to 28.56 percent after transaction