BRIEF-Inseego corp adopts resolution to increase number of directors
* On May 29 adopted resolution to increase number of directors constituting entire board of directors from 5 to 6 members - SEC filing
MADRID, Dec 13 For more diaries, click on the bracketed items below: Spain main events European corporate events Date GMT Company Name RIC Event -------------------------------------------------- 20/12 Enagas DIV 08/01 Gas Natural DIV 30/01 Amadeus DIV -------------------------------------------------- Event types: Full Year = Full year results Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures NEWSCONF = News conference SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting CONFCALL = Conference call TRAFFIC = Traffic figures BOARD = Board meeting
* On May 29 adopted resolution to increase number of directors constituting entire board of directors from 5 to 6 members - SEC filing
* Xilinx says CEO Moshe Gavrielov's 2017 total compensation $6.3 million versus $5.9 million in 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: