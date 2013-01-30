BRIEF-Saputo Inc reports Q4 earnings per share of C$0.42
* Saputo Inc.: financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017
Spain main events
European corporate events
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
------------------------------------------------
31/01 Banco Santander RES
01/02 BBVA RES
01/02 Banco Popular RES
01/02 Caixabank RES
14/02 Iberdrola RES
19/02 Ferrovial RES
19/02 GAS Natural RES
25/02 Almirall RES
28/02 Telefónica RES
28/02 Gamesa RES
28/02 Grifols RES
28/02 ACS RES
06/05 Almirall RES
09/05 Gamesa RES
25/07 Gamesa RES
29/07 Almirall RES
07/11 Gamesa RES
11/11 Almirall RES
------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting (Reporting by Daniel Ruiz Hernandez)
