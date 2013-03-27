BRIEF-Liaoning SG Auto to pay annual cash div as 0.26 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 0.26 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
For more diaries, click between below:
Spain main events
European corporate events
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
------------------------------------------------
07/04 Abengoa SHAREHOLDER
16/04 Gas Natural SHAREHOLDER
22/04 Endesa SHAREHOLDER
23/04 Acerinox RES
24/04 Antena 3 SHAREHOLDER
25/04 Antena 3 RES
25/04 Ebro RES
25/04 Santander RES
25/04 La Caixa SHAREHOLDER
30/04 BME SHAREHOLDER
07/05 Almirall RES
07/05 Gas Natural RES
07/05 DIA RES
08/05 Telefonica RES
09/05 Gamesa RES
09/05 Indra RES
14/05 ACS RES
14/05 Tecnicas Reunidas RES
------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting (Reporting by Daniel Ruiz)
