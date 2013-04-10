BRIEF-E-Mart Inc to withdraw from China says vice chair of parent company - Nikkei
* E-Mart inc to withdraw from China, vice chair of company's parent said - Nikkei Source text (http://s.nikkei.com/2rqnJ1z) Further company coverage:
For more diaries, click between below:
Spain main events
European corporate events
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
------------------------------------------------
16/04 Gas Natural SHAREHOLDER
16/04 Vocento SHAREHOLDER
17/04 Mediaset SHAREHOLDER
17/04 REE SHAREHOLDER
18/04 Gamesa SHAREHOLDER
22/04 Endesa SHAREHOLDER
23/04 Acerinox RES
23/04 Enagas RES
24/04 Antena 3 SHAREHOLDER
24/04 Iberdrola RES
24/04 Iberpapel SHAREHOLDER
24/04 Ebro RES
24/04 Viscofan RES
25/04 Antena 3 RES
25/04 Ebro RES
25/04 Santander RES
25/04 Ferrovial RES
25/04 Caixabank SHAREHOLDER
25/04 Duro Felguera SHAREHOLDER
26/04 BBVA RES
26/04 Bankinter RES
29/04 Vidrala RES
30/04 BME RES
07/05 Almirall RES
07/05 Gas Natural RES
07/05 DIA RES
08/05 Telefonica RES
09/05 Gamesa RES
09/05 Indra RES
14/05 ACS RES
14/05 Tecnicas Reunidas RES
------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting (Reporting by Daniel Ruiz)
May 31 Stitch Fix Inc has hired investment banks for an initial public offering (IPO) that could value the U.S. personalized fashion internet retailer at between $3 billion and $4 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.