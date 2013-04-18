BRIEF-Colgate-Palmolive says CEO Ian Cook's 2016 total compensation $14.7 mln - SEC Filing
* Colgate-Palmolive Co- CEO Ian Cook's 2016 total compensation $14.7 million versus $12.6 million in 2015 - SEC Filing
For more diaries, click between below:
Spain main events
European corporate events
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
------------------------------------------------
19/04 Gamesa SHAREHOLDER
22/04 Endesa SHAREHOLDER
23/04 Acerinox RES
23/04 Enagas RES
24/04 Enagas SHAREHOLDER
24/04 Antena 3 SHAREHOLDER
24/04 Rovi RES
24/04 Iberdrola RES
24/04 Iberpapel SHAREHOLDER
24/04 Ebro RES
24/04 Viscofan RES
25/04 Antena 3 RES
25/04 Santander RES
25/04 Ferrovial RES
25/04 Caixabank SHAREHOLDER
25/04 Duro Felguera SHAREHOLDER
25/04 Zeltia RES
26/04 BBVA RES
29/04 Bankinter RES
29/04 Vidrala RES
30/04 BME RES
30/04 Viscofan RES
02/05 Grifols RES
06/05 Almirall RES
07/05 Gas Natural RES
07/05 DIA RES
07/05 Endesa RES
08/05 Telefonica RES
09/05 Gamesa RES
09/05 Indra RES
09/05 Amadeus RES
10/05 ACS SHAREHOLDER
14/05 ACS RES
14/05 Tecnicas Reunidas RES
------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting (Reporting by Daniel Ruiz)
* Sales for three months ended January 28, 2017 were $248.4 million as compared with $242.2 million for three months ended January 30, 2016
* Take Two Interactive - On March 23, co, Sony Interactive, SIEA, SIEE, entered PlayStation Global Developer and Publisher Agreement