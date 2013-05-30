BRIEF-Kakuzi Ltd reports FY pre-tax profit of 757.8 mln shillings
* FY ended Dec 2016 profit before income tax of 757.8 million shillings versus 667.3 million shillings year ago
MADRID May 29 For more diaries, click between below:
Spain main events
European corporate events
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
------------------------------------------------
31/05 Telefonica SHAREHOLDER
31/05 Repsol SHAREHOLDER
04/06 Acerinox SHAREHOLDER
05/06 Melia Hoteles SHAREHOLDER
06/06 Acciona SHAREHOLDER
12/06 Rovi SHAREHOLDER
12/06 Zeltia SHAREHOLDER
20/06 Amadeus SHAREHOLDER
22/06 Prisa SHAREHOLDER
25/06 La Seda SHAREHOLDER
25/06 Bankia SHAREHOLDER
25/06 NH Hoteles SHAREHOLDER
26/06 Realia SHAREHOLDER
26/06 Quábit SHAREHOLDER
26/06 Colonial SHAREHOLDER
26/06 Baron de Ley SHAREHOLDER
26/06 Miquel y Costas SHAREHOLDER
27/06 Tecnocom SHAREHOLDER
27/06 Codere SHAREHOLDER
29/06 Eroski SHAREHOLDER
---------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting
* FY ended Dec 2016 profit before income tax of 757.8 million shillings versus 667.3 million shillings year ago
* Turnover growth of 3.5 pct to 4.5 pct is expected at group level in 2017
* Unit sorrento brewery has entered into an agreement to acquire a restaurant and bar hospitality business located on ocean beach road