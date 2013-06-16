BRIEF-Singapore's Temasek unit unloads stake in China Huiyuan Juice - HKEx filing
* Singapore's Temasek unit Baytree unloads its entire 8.22 percent stake in China Huiyuan Juice Group on March 28 - HKEx filing
MADRID Jun 16 For more diaries, click between below:
Spain main events
European corporate events
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
------------------------------------------------
20/06 Amadeus SHAREHOLDER
22/06 Prisa SHAREHOLDER
25/06 La Seda SHAREHOLDER
25/06 Bankia SHAREHOLDER
25/06 NH Hoteles SHAREHOLDER
26/06 Realia SHAREHOLDER
26/06 Quábit SHAREHOLDER
27/06 Colonial SHAREHOLDER
27/06 Indra SHAREHOLDER
26/06 Baron de Ley SHAREHOLDER
26/06 Miquel y Costas SHAREHOLDER
27/06 Tecnocom SHAREHOLDER
27/06 Codere SHAREHOLDER
29/06 Eroski SHAREHOLDER
11/07 Adolfo Dominguez SHAREHOLDER
16/07 Inditex SHAREHOLDER
---------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting
