BRIEF-Fogo De Chao files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
* In addition, certain selling stockholders may offer and sell up to 23.6 million shares of co's common stock Source text: [http://bit.ly/2oREsat] Further company coverage:
MADRID Jun 21 For more diaries, click between below:
Spain main events
European corporate events
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
------------------------------------------------
22/06 Prisa SHAREHOLDER
25/06 Bankia SHAREHOLDER
25/06 NH Hoteles SHAREHOLDER
25/06 Tecnicas Reunidas SHAREHOLDER
26/06 Realia SHAREHOLDER
26/06 Quábit SHAREHOLDER
26/06 Miquel y Costas SHAREHOLDER
27/06 Baron de Ley SHAREHOLDER
27/06 Colonial SHAREHOLDER
27/06 Indra SHAREHOLDER
27/06 Vueling SHAREHOLDER
27/06 Tecnocom SHAREHOLDER
27/06 Codere SHAREHOLDER
29/06 Eroski SHAREHOLDER
11/07 Adolfo Dominguez SHAREHOLDER
16/07 Inditex SHAREHOLDER
22/07 Vidrala RES
23/07 Acerinox RES
23/07 Gas Natural RES
---------------------------------------------------
* Aeon's operating profit for the year ended February will likely rise 4% to 185 billion yen - Nikkei Source text : (http://s.nikkei.com/2oNGivY) Further company coverage: