BRIEF-Henan Rebecca Hair Products to pay annual div for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 0.60 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 2 new shares for every 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
MADRID, July 3 For more diaries, click between below:
Spain main events
European corporate events
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
------------------------------------------------
11/07 Adolfo Dominguez SHAREHOLDER
16/07 Inditex SHAREHOLDER
22/07 Vidrala RES
23/07 Acerinox RES
23/07 Gas Natural RES
24/07 Iberdrola RES
25/07 Antena 3 RES
25/07 Telefonica RES
25/07 Gamesa RES
25/07 Repsol RES
25/07 Ferrovial RES
25/07 Mapfre RES
26/07 Ebro RES
26/07 BME RES
26/07 Prosegur RES
29/07 Almirall RES
29/07 DIA RES
30/07 Santander RES
30/07 Viscofan RES
31/07 Tecnicas Reunidas RES
31/07 BBVA RES
---------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 0.60 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 2 new shares for every 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Signs credit facility agreement with National Bank of Kuwait for 105 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY net profit 645,498 dinars versus 892,487 dinars year ago