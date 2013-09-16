BRIEF-Post Holdings on March 28, entered into an amended, restated credit agreement
* Post Holdings Inc- on March 28, entered into an amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing
For more diaries, click between below:
Spain main events
European corporate events
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
------------------------------------------------
18/09 Inditex RES
26/09 IAG SHAREHOLDER
23/10 Iberdrola RES
24/10 Santander RES
24/10 Ferrovial RES
25/10 BBVA RES
28/10 Ferrovial RES
28/10 DIA RES
30/10 Vidrala RES
30/10 Prosegur RES
30/10 Mapfre RES
30/10 Ebro RES
30/10 Prosegur RES
30/10 Mapfre RES
31/10 BME RES
31/10 Antena 3 RES
31/10 Acerinox RES
---------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting
* Post Holdings Inc- on March 28, entered into an amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing
* Files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nILBeC) Further company coverage:
BOSTON, March 31 Investors have given billionaire hedge fund manager David Einhorn's plan to boost General Motors Co's value a frosty reception with most surveyed saying his call for two types of shares would not raise the automaker's worth, according to an Evercore ISI poll.