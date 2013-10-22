BRIEF-Moa Group says appointed Malcolm Bloor to a combined COO/CFO role
* Malcolm replaces Geoff Copstick who has served as the group’s CFO since September 2015 on a part time basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
For more diaries, click between below:
Spain main events
European corporate events
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
------------------------------------------------
23/10 Iberdrola RES
23/10 Vidrala RES
24/10 Santander RES
24/10 Sabadell RES
24/10 Bankinter RES
24/10 Zeltia RES
25/10 BBVA RES
25/10 Caixabank RES
28/10 Ferrovial RES
28/10 Bankia RES
28/10 DIA RES
29/10 Viscofan RES
30/10 Prosegur RES
30/10 Mapfre RES
30/10 Abertis RES
30/10 Ebro RES
30/10 REE RES
31/10 BME RES
31/10 Antena 3 RES
31/10 Acerinox RES
31/10 BME RES
31/10 Popular RES
---------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting
* Malcolm replaces Geoff Copstick who has served as the group’s CFO since September 2015 on a part time basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 2 Shares of CarMax Inc, the biggest U.S. used car dealer, are vulnerable to a 20 percent decline if investors are unnerved by falling used vehicle prices and weakening credit quality when it reports its results, Barron's said on Sunday.
* delivered just over 25,000 vehicles in Q1, of which approx 13,450 were model s and approx 11,550 were model X