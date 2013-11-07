BRIEF-Guangdong Wens Foodstuff Group's Q1 net profit down 52.4 pct y/y
* Says its Q1 net profit down 52.4 percent y/y at 1.5 billion yuan ($217.91 million)
Spain main events
European corporate events
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
------------------------------------------------
08/11 Telefonica RES
08/11 IAG RES
08/11 FCC RES
11/11 Almirall RES
11/11 Abengoa RES
12/11 Prosegur RES
12/11 Acciona RES
12/11 Vocento RES
14/11 Tecnicas Reunidas RES
14/11 ACS RES
14/11 Sacyr RES
14/11 OHL RES
14/11 Prisa RES
14/11 Duro Felguera RES
15/11 Cementos Portland RES
15/11 Campofrio RES
---------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting
