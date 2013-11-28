BRIEF-UAE Ministry of Economy approves acquisition of Banvit shares by TBQ Foods GmbH
April 13 Banvit Bandirma Vitaminli Yem Sanayi AS:
Spain main events
European corporate events
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
------------------------------------------------
11/12 Inditex RES
16/12 Grifols SHAREHOLDER
17/12 Ezentis SHAREHOLDER
30/01 Santander RES
---------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting
