BRIEF-Liquor Stores says application by activist Pointnorth Capital to ASC is "without merit"
* Liquor Stores NA says an application by activist Pointnorth Capital to Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) is "without merit"
For more diaries, click between below:
Spain main events
European corporate events
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
------------------------------------------------
20/12 Popular EGM
21/12 Enagas DIVIDEND
22/12 Ebro Foods DIVIDEND
09/01 Gas Natural DIVIDEND
10/01 Repsol YPF DIVIDEND
30/01 Amadeus DIVIDEND
------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting
* Liquor Stores NA says an application by activist Pointnorth Capital to Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) is "without merit"
WASHINGTON, June 13 U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Tuesday said Cuba "must begin to address human rights challenges" if it wants Washington to preserve a move toward more normal relations started under former President Barack Obama.