PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - June 13
June 13 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
For more diaries, click between below:
Spain main events
European corporate events
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
------------------------------------------------
02/01 Red Electrica DIVIDEND
05/01 Acerinox DIVIDEND
09/01 Gas Natural DIVIDEND
10/01 BBVA DIVIDEND
10/01 Repsol YPF DIVIDEND
10/01 FCC DIVIDEND
11/01 Ebro Foods DIVIDEND
20/01 Tecn. Reunidas DIVIDEND
30/01 Amadeus DIVIDEND
07/02 ACS DIVIDEND
------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting
June 13 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 13 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.