BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra approves sale of part of shareholding in Mahindra Logistics
* Says approved sale of a part of its shareholding in Mahindra Logistics Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
For more diaries, click between below:
Spain main events
European corporate events
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
------------------------------------------------
05/01 IAG TRAFFIC
05/01 Acerinox DIVIDEND
09/01 Gas Natural DIVIDEND
10/01 BBVA DIVIDEND
10/01 Repsol YPF DIVIDEND
10/01 FCC DIVIDEND
11/01 Ebro Foods DIVIDEND
20/01 Tecn. Reunidas DIVIDEND
30/01 Amadeus DIVIDEND
07/02 ACS DIVIDEND
------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting
* Says approved sale of a part of its shareholding in Mahindra Logistics Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lender, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of company, entered into loan agreement with an individual as borrower