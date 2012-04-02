BRIEF-Glencore to buy Rio Tinto's stake in Coal & Allied for $2.5 bln
* Submits fully funded proposal to acquire Coal & Allied and agrees conditional acquisition of Mitsubishi's interest in coal & allied mines
For more diaries, click between below:
Spain main events
European corporate events
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
--------------------------------------------------
04/04 Acerinox DIVIDEND
07/04 Bankinter DIVIDEND
12/04 Abertis DIVIDEND
19/04 Red Electrica AGM
20/04 Gas Natural AGM
26/04 BME AGM
26/04 Banco Santander Q1
26/04 BBVA Q1
26/04 Ferrovial Q1
26/04 Iberdrola Q1
27/04 Acerinox Q1
--------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting
* Submits fully funded proposal to acquire Coal & Allied and agrees conditional acquisition of Mitsubishi's interest in coal & allied mines
LOS ANGELES, June 9 Taylor Swift got back together with Spotify on Friday, returning her music to streaming services almost three years after complaining publicly they did not pay artists enough, and on the same day rival Katy Perry released a new album.