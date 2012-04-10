BRIEF-Abdulmohsen Al Hokair updates on lease contract with Jabal Omar Development
June 11 Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Group For Tourism And Development Co:
For more diaries, click between below:
Spain main events
European corporate events
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
--------------------------------------------------
26/04 BME AGM
26/04 Banco Santander Q1
26/04 BBVA Q1
26/04 Ferrovial Q1
26/04 Iberdrola Q1
27/04 Acerinox Q1
08/05 Gas Natural Q1
10/05 Gamesa Q1
11/05 IAG Q1
--------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting
June 11 Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Group For Tourism And Development Co:
HONG KONG, June 11 China's Yancoal has gained Chinese regulatory approval for its $2.45 billion purchase of Rio Tinto's Australian unit Coal & Allied Industries Ltd, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Sunday which also acknowledged Glencore's counterbid for the assets on Friday.