Motor racing-We are not lost, says Honda F1 head
MONTREAL, June 10 Honda has responded to criticism from Formula One partners McLaren by saying it was going in the right direction despite the team having failed to score a point so far this season.
For more diaries, click on the bracketed items below:
Spain main events
European corporate events
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
--------------------------------------------------
27/04 Acerinox Q1
27/04 Red Eléctrica Q1
27/04 Banco Popular Q1
02/05 Inditex DIV
03/05 Mediaset Q1
04/05 BME DIV
08/05 Gas Natural Q1
09/05 Amadeus Q1
10/05 Gamesa Q1
10/05 Iberdrola Q1
11/05 Ebro Foods DIV
11/05 IAG Q1
11/05 Telefónica Q1
14/05 Telefónica AGM
24/05 Grifols AGM
24/05 Acciona AGM
24/05 Ferrovial DIV
--------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting
MONTREAL, June 10 Honda has responded to criticism from Formula One partners McLaren by saying it was going in the right direction despite the team having failed to score a point so far this season.
TOKYO, June 10 Toshiba Corp will contribute $3.68 billion to continue building two nuclear reactors in the U.S. state of Georgia, enabling the completion of a plant project begun by the Japanese conglomerate's now-bankrupt nuclear unit.