UPDATE 2-Third French death confirmed after London Bridge attack
PARIS, June 7 A third French citizen has died following Saturday's attack on London Bridge, President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday, taking the overall death toll to eight.
MADRID, July 24 For more diaries, click on the bracketed items below: Spain main events European corporate events Date GMT Company Name RIC Event -------------------------------------------------- 25/07 Iberdrola Q2 25/07 Acciona Q2 25/07 Acerinox Q2 26/07 Banco Santander Q2 26/07 Telefonica Q2 26/07 Repsol Q2 26/07 Ferrovial Q2 26/07 Gamesa Q2 26/07 Mediaset Q2 26/07 Indra Q2 26/07 Mapfre Q2 26/07 BME Q2 27/07 Red Eléctrica Q2 27/07 Banco Popular Q2 27/07 Amadeus DIV 31/07 BBVA Q2 31/07 Téc. Reunidas Q2 31/07 OHL Q2 03/08 IAG Q2 03/08 Amadeus Q2 -------------------------------------------------- Event types: Full Year = Full year results Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures NEWSCONF = News conference SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting CONFCALL = Conference call TRAFFIC = Traffic figures BOARD = Board meeting
PARIS, June 7 A third French citizen has died following Saturday's attack on London Bridge, President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday, taking the overall death toll to eight.
DUBAI/DOHA, June 7 The United Arab Emirates tightened the squeeze on fellow Gulf state Qatar on Wednesday threatening anyone publishing expressions of sympathy towards it with up to 15 years in prison, and barring entry to Qataris.