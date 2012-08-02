UPDATE 2-N.Korea fires what appear to be land-to-ship missiles -S.Korea
* Missiles flew about 200 km into sea off east coast - S.Korea
MADRID, August 2 For more diaries, click on the bracketed items below: Spain main events European corporate events Date GMT Company Name RIC Event -------------------------------------------------- 03/08 IAG Q2 03/08 Amadeus Q2 -------------------------------------------------- Event types: Full Year = Full year results Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures NEWSCONF = News conference SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting CONFCALL = Conference call TRAFFIC = Traffic figures BOARD = Board meeting
* Missiles flew about 200 km into sea off east coast - S.Korea
WELLINGTON, June 8 New Zealand's Auckland International Airport said on Thursday it will spend NZ$1.8 billion ($1.3 billion) over the next five years to expand and improve facilities as record numbers of tourists arrive in the Pacific country.