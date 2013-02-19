BRIEF-Ningbo Joyson Electronic to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 7
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.20 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 6
For more diaries, click between below:
Spain main events
European corporate events
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
------------------------------------------------
20/02 Enagas RES
21/02 Rovi RES
21/02 DIA RES
22/02 Abengoa RES
25/02 Almirall RES
27/02 Amadeus RES
27/02 Grupo OHL RES
27/02 Red Electrica Española RES
28/02 Telefonica RES
28/02 Repsol RES
28/02 Gamesa RES
28/02 Grifols RES
28/02 ACS RES
28/02 Viscofan RES
28/02 Indra RES
28/02 Bankia RES
28/02 IAG RES
28/02 Portland RES
------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting (Reporting by Daniel Ruiz Hernandez)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 4 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016, to shareholders of record on June 7