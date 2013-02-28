BRIEF-Bonny Worldwide says 2016 dividend payment date is July 14
* Last date before book closure June 16 with book closure period from June 17 to June 21
For more diaries, click between below:
Spain main events
European corporate events
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
------------------------------------------------
13/03 Inditex RES
25/04 Antena 3 RES
25/04 Ebro RES
07/05 Almirall RES
07/05 Gas Natural RES
09/05 Gamesa RES
23/07 Gas Natural RES
25/07 Antena 3 RES
25/07 Gamesa RES
26/07 Ebro RES
29/07 Almirall RES
30/10 Ebro RES
31/10 Antena 3 RES
05/11 Gas Natural RES
07/11 Gamesa RES
11/11 Almirall RES
------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting (Información por Daniel Ruiz Hernández)
* Last date before book closure June 16 with book closure period from June 17 to June 21
* Says fire incident at co's Rajasthan plant has severely damaged the plant and machinery and impaired manufacturing activity