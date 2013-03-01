UPDATE 8-Trump under fire over expected global climate deal withdrawal
* Leaving the deal would take the U.S. years, Juncker says (Adds Breakingviews link)
For more diaries, click between below:
Spain main events
European corporate events
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
------------------------------------------------
13/03 Inditex RES
25/04 Antena 3 RES
25/04 Ebro RES
07/05 Almirall RES
07/05 Gas Natural RES
09/05 Gamesa RES
23/07 Gas Natural RES
25/07 Antena 3 RES
25/07 Gamesa RES
26/07 Ebro RES
29/07 Almirall RES
30/10 Ebro RES
31/10 Antena 3 RES
05/11 Gas Natural RES
07/11 Gamesa RES
11/11 Almirall RES
------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting (Información por Daniel Ruiz Hernández)
* Leaving the deal would take the U.S. years, Juncker says (Adds Breakingviews link)
June 1 Winha Commerce And Trade International Ltd