BRIEF-Macy’s names Yasir Anwar as Chief Technology Officer
* Macy's promotes Yasir Anwar to executive vice president, Chief Technology Pfficer
MADRID, March 4 For more diaries, click between below:
Spain main events
European corporate events
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
------------------------------------------------
13/03 Inditex RES
23/04 Acerinox RES
25/04 Antena 3 RES
25/04 Ebro RES
25/04 Santander RES
07/05 Almirall RES
07/05 Gas Natural RES
07/05 DIA RES
08/05 Telefonica RES
09/05 Gamesa RES
09/05 Indra RES
14/05 ACS RES
14/05 Tecnicas Reunidas RES
------------------------------------------------
* Park hotels & resorts inc. announces secondary offering of 15,000,000 shares of common stock