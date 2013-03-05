BRIEF-AmRest Holdings plans to allot FY 2016 profit to reserve capital
* MANAGEMENT PROPOSES TO ALLOT FY 2016 PROFIT OF 45.8 MILLION ZLOTYS TO RESERVE CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
For more diaries, click between below:
Spain main events
European corporate events
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
------------------------------------------------
13/03 Inditex RES
23/04 Acerinox RES
25/04 Antena 3 RES
25/04 Ebro RES
25/04 Santander RES
07/05 Almirall RES
07/05 Gas Natural RES
07/05 DIA RES
08/05 Telefonica RES
09/05 Gamesa RES
09/05 Indra RES
14/05 ACS RES
14/05 Tecnicas Reunidas RES
------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting (Reporting by Daniel Ruiz Hernández)
* MANAGEMENT PROPOSES TO ALLOT FY 2016 PROFIT OF 45.8 MILLION ZLOTYS TO RESERVE CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Average unit retail price deflation, due to lower commodity cost and promotional activity, along with reduction of snap benefits, continue to weigh on same-store sales performance