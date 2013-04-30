BRIEF-Xiamen Sunrise's unit signs agreement with Japan's JGC
* Says its unit signs framework agreement with Japan's JGC on steel structure and accessories
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
------------------------------------------------
02/05 Grifols RES
06/05 Almirall RES
06/05 Iberpapel RES
06/05 Clínica baviera RES
07/05 Ence RES
07/05 Gas Natural RES
07/05 DIA RES
07/05 Endesa RES
07/05 FCC RES
08/05 Telefonica RES
08/05 Mediaset RES
08/05 Cementos Portland RES
08/05 Realia RES
09/05 Repsol RES
09/05 Indra RES
09/05 Amadeus RES
09/05 Vocento RES
09/05 OHL RES
10/05 ACS SHAREHOLDER
10/05 IAG RES
13/05 Acciona RES
14/05 ACS RES
14/05 Tecnicas Reunidas RES
15/05 Colonial RES
22/05 Elecnor SHAREHOLDER
23/05 FCC SHAREHOLDER
23/05 Grifols SHAREHOLDER
29/05 Sniace SHAREHOLDER
29/05 Tubacex SHAREHOLDER
30/05 Tubos Reunidos SHAREHOLDER
31/05 Repsol SHAREHOLDER
04/06 Acerinox SHAREHOLDER
06/06 Acciona SHAREHOLDER
12/06 Rovi SHAREHOLDER
12/06 Zeltia SHAREHOLDER
------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 6