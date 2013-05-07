BRIEF-Warimpex closes the sale of eight hotels
* WARIMPEX FINANZ- UND BETEILIGUNGS AG: WARIMPEX CLOSES THE SALE OF EIGHT HOTELS
Spain main events
European corporate events
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
------------------------------------------------
07/05 Gas Natural RES
07/05 DIA RES
07/05 Endesa RES
07/05 FCC RES
07/05 Almirall RES
08/05 Telefonica RES
08/05 Mediaset RES
08/05 Cementos Portland RES
08/05 Realia RES
08/05 Fluidra RES
09/05 Repsol RES
09/05 Indra RES
09/05 Amadeus RES
09/05 Vocento RES
09/05 OHL RES
09/05 Vueling RES
10/05 ACS SHAREHOLDER
10/05 IAG RES
10/05 Melia Hoteles RES
13/05 Acciona RES
13/05 Campofrio RES
14/05 ACS RES
14/05 Tecnicas Reunidas RES
15/05 Colonial RES
22/05 Elecnor SHAREHOLDER
23/05 FCC SHAREHOLDER
23/05 Grifols SHAREHOLDER
27/05 Zardoya OTIS SHAREHOLDER
27/05 Deoleo SHAREHOLDER
29/05 Sniace SHAREHOLDER
29/05 Tubacex SHAREHOLDER
30/05 Tubos Reunidos SHAREHOLDER
31/05 Repsol SHAREHOLDER
---------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting (Reporting by Daniel Ruiz)
