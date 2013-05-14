BRIEF-Tandy Leather Factory announced an update to its reporting segments
* Tandy Leather Factory - effective January 1, 2017, wholesale and retail have been combined into North America, while international remains same
For more diaries, click between below:
Spain main events
European corporate events
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
------------------------------------------------
15/05 Colonial RES
22/05 Elecnor SHAREHOLDER
23/05 FCC SHAREHOLDER
23/05 Grifols SHAREHOLDER
25/05 FAES farma SHAREHOLDER
27/05 Zardoya OTIS SHAREHOLDER
27/05 Deoleo SHAREHOLDER
29/05 Sniace SHAREHOLDER
29/05 Tubacex SHAREHOLDER
30/05 Tubos Reunidos SHAREHOLDER
30/05 Telefonica SHAREHOLDER
31/05 Repsol SHAREHOLDER
04/06 Acerinox SHAREHOLDER
05/06 Melia Hoteles SHAREHOLDER
06/06 Acciona SHAREHOLDER
12/06 Rovi SHAREHOLDER
12/06 Zeltia SHAREHOLDER
---------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting (Reporting by Daniel Ruiz)
