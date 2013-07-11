BRIEF-GBL acquires 15 pct stake in Parques Reunidos in spain
* GBL pursues its portfolio diversification with the acquisition of 15.0 pct of Parques Reunidos in Spain
MADRID, July 10 For more diaries, click between below:
Spain main events
European corporate events
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
------------------------------------------------
16/07 Inditex SHAREHOLDER
22/07 Vidrala RES
23/07 Acerinox RES
23/07 Gas Natural RES
23/07 Enagas RES
23/07 Gamesa RES
24/07 Iberdrola RES
25/07 Antena 3 RES
25/07 Telefonica RES
25/07 Gamesa RES
25/07 Repsol RES
25/07 Ferrovial RES
25/07 Mapfre RES
26/07 Ebro RES
26/07 Caixabank RES
26/07 BME RES
26/07 Prosegur RES
26/07 Popular RES
29/07 Almirall RES
29/07 DIA RES
30/07 Santander RES
30/07 Viscofan RES
31/07 Tecnicas Reunidas RES
31/07 BBVA RES
31/07 Rovi RES
---------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting
* FY operating profit 11.0 million euros ($11.7 million) versus 11.8 million euros year ago