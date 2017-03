LIVESTOCK-CME lean hog futures extends losses

* Live cattle closes lower * Feeder cattle falls hard By Theopolis Waters CHICAGO, March 27 Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog future's selloff last Friday carried over into Monday , led by fund liquidation and weaker cash prices, said traders. April hogs ended 1.625 cents per pound lower at 65.650 cents, and below the 100-day moving average of 66.744 cents. May finished 1.900 cents lower at 70.325 cents, and below the 200-day moving aver