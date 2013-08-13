Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1940 GMT on Monday:
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
------------------------------------------------
29/08 ACS RES
18/09 Inditex RES
23/10 Iberdrola RES
24/10 Santander RES
24/10 Ferrovial RES
25/10 BBVA RES
28/10 Ferrovial RES
28/10 DIA RES
30/10 Vidrala RES
30/10 Prosegur RES
30/10 Mapfre RES
30/10 Ebro RES
30/10 Prosegur RES
30/10 Mapfre RES
31/10 BME RES
31/10 Antena 3 RES
31/10 Acerinox RES
---------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting
April 10 Activist investor Jana Partners LLC disclosed an 8.3 percent stake in Whole Foods Market Inc as it looks to shake up the company's board, while pushing it to explore strategic options, including a potential sale.