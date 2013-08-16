Fitch Affirms Want Want at 'A-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, April 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Want Want China Holdings Limited's (Want Want) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'A-'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the rating on the USD600 million senior unsecured notes issued by wholly owned subsidiary Want Want China Finance Limited, and guaranteed by Want Want, at 'A-'. The ratings are supported b