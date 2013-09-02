BRIEF-Goodyear Lastikleri general manager Pietro Saletta elected as chairman
* Says general manager Pietro Saletta elected as chairman of the board Source text for Eikon:
For more diaries, click between below:
Spain main events
European corporate events
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
------------------------------------------------
12/09 Pescanova SHAREHOLDER
18/09 Inditex RES
26/09 IAG SHAREHOLDER
23/10 Iberdrola RES
24/10 Santander RES
24/10 Ferrovial RES
25/10 BBVA RES
28/10 Ferrovial RES
28/10 DIA RES
30/10 Vidrala RES
30/10 Prosegur RES
30/10 Mapfre RES
30/10 Ebro RES
30/10 Prosegur RES
30/10 Mapfre RES
31/10 BME RES
31/10 Antena 3 RES
31/10 Acerinox RES
---------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting
