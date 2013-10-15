Turkey auto sales fall 7.4 percent in March -association
ISTANBUL, April 4 Sales of automobiles and light commercial vehicles in Turkey fell 7.4 percent in March from the previous year, data from the ODD industry association showed on Tuesday.
For more diaries, click between below:
Spain main events
European corporate events
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
------------------------------------------------
22/10 Enagas RES
23/10 Iberdrola RES
24/10 Santander RES
24/10 Sabadell RES
24/10 Bankinter RES
25/10 BBVA RES
25/10 Caixabank RES
28/10 Ferrovial RES
28/10 Bankia RES
28/10 DIA RES
29/10 Viscofan RES
30/10 Vidrala RES
30/10 Prosegur RES
30/10 Mapfre RES
30/10 Ebro RES
30/10 REE RES
31/10 BME RES
31/10 Antena 3 RES
31/10 Acerinox RES
31/10 BME RES
31/10 Popular RES
---------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting
ISTANBUL, April 4 Sales of automobiles and light commercial vehicles in Turkey fell 7.4 percent in March from the previous year, data from the ODD industry association showed on Tuesday.
* Shares fall 4.5 pct after strong run into first-half results (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
* March revenue 11.7 million zlotys ($2.93 million), up 28.5 percent year on year