BRIEF-NCXX Group updates on business and capital alliance with C'sMEN
* Says it and C'sMEN Co Ltd signed agreement and formed business and capital alliance, to cooperate on redefining of business strategy and operational improvement
For more diaries, click between below:
Spain main events
European corporate events
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
------------------------------------------------
11/12 Inditex RES
17/12 Grifols SHAREHOLDER
18/12 Ezentis SHAREHOLDER
30/01 Santander RES
---------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting
* Says it and C'sMEN Co Ltd signed agreement and formed business and capital alliance, to cooperate on redefining of business strategy and operational improvement
April 7 Xiamen King Long Motor Group Co Ltd * Says it sold 4,010 coaches in March, down 29.0 percent y/y Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2oIjwpp Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
DUESSELDORF, Germany, April 7 Canadian department store operator Hudson's Bay Co said on Friday it planned to invest around 400 million euros ($425 million) in Europe this year in a bid to grow its sales there by 20 percent over the next two years.