Nokian Tyres names Hille Korhonen as new CEO
HELSINKI, March 28 Finnish tyremaker Nokian Tyres on Tuesday appointed Hille Korhonen as the company's new chief executive.
FRANKFURT, March 28 The Hornbach family has placed 1 million ordinary shares in German DIY retailer Hornbach Holding at 65.50 euros each, a source close to the deal said on Tuesday.
