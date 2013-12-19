BRIEF-Apple International to dissolve and liquidate unit A.I.Holdings(Hong Kong) Ltd
* Says it plans to dissolve and liquidate unit A.I.Holdings(Hong Kong) Ltd, in which co owns 58.1 percent stake
