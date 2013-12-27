UPDATE 2-South Africa's finmin Gigaba to take "tough, unpopular choices" to grow economy
* Graphic on South Africa's economy http://bit.ly/2olKO4J (Adds more details, quote, rand)
For more diaries, click between below:
Spain main events
European corporate events
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
------------------------------------------------
30/01 Santander FULL YEAR
31/01 BBVA FULL YEAR
13/02 Funespaña SHAREHOLDER
27/02 Telefonica FULL YEAR
---------------------------------------------------
Event types:
Full Year = Full year results
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4 = Quarterly results
ANALYSTS = Analysts' meetings
AVCG = Asset value and capital gain figures
NEWSCONF = News conference
SHAREHOLDER = Shareholder meeting
CONFCALL = Conference call
TRAFFIC = Traffic figures
BOARD = Board meeting
* Graphic on South Africa's economy http://bit.ly/2olKO4J (Adds more details, quote, rand)
* Says March sales totaled 27,635 units, an increase of 2.7 percent over March 2016 Source text: http://media.vw.com/release/1359/ Further company coverage:
April 3Nanjing Central Emporium Group Stocks Co Ltd :