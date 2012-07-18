By Clare Kane and Tracy Rucinski
| MADRID, July 18
MADRID, July 18 Spain's biggest companies are
handing out dividends in paper, preferring to maintain their
reputation for generosity rather than cut the payout as cash
dries up during hard economic times.
Many investors, understanding the depth of the country's
economic problems but still hopeful for the future of its large
firms, have accepted the paper even though they are allowed to
insist on cash.
But pressure is building against the move with indebted
shareholder banks demanding cash and international investors
threatening to take their money elsewhere.
Seven of the ten largest Spanish companies by weighting in
the IBEX index and all but one of the seven banks listed there
have offered dividends in shares in the last year. These include
oil firm Repsol, telecoms giant Telefonica and
banks Santander and BBVA.
"Until the debt crisis ends we're going to see a lot more
dividends paid in shares, especially in the banks," said Diego
Jimenez-Albarracin, head of the equity investment centre of
Deutsche Bank in Madrid.
Lending to companies and banks has evaporated as the
country's debt crisis deepens, so it has become difficult to
raise cash. Firms prefer to redirect the money that was once
destined for dividends to pay down debt and fund investments.
"It's the back-door way to raise capital, but investors have
been quite happy with it so far," a London-based analyst said.
"It's a different world now. People accept that banks need to
raise capital."
Investors are particularly willing to accept paper, or
scrip, payment from companies with international exposure, such
as BBVA and Santander, in the hope they will emerge from the
domestic crisis and their share prices will eventually recover.
The strong take-up in scrip dividends is also helped by the
fact that investors do not pay capital gains tax in Spain on the
shares.
Analysts estimate that more companies will join the trend in
the coming months with it set to last at least through 2013.
APPETITE FADING
Shareholders are now offered the choice between receiving
new shares, selling the new shares on the open market or selling
rights back to the company in exchange for cash, equivalent to a
traditional dividend payment.
The cash payout from companies comes in lower than what
investors could raise selling new shares on the market but
offers them the security of a fixed price at a moment of stock
market uncertainty.
However, there are signs that certain investors are losing
appetite for these options.
Credit ratings agency Fitch has warned that Spanish
companies may find it harder in the coming months to secure high
take-ups for scrip dividends.
" Now could there be situations where a company has a low
take-ups of its scrip dividend programme in the coming six
months or so? I think that could happen," said Erwin van Lumich,
managing director, energy, utilities and regulation at Fitch in
Barcelona.
Healthy cash dividends and fast growth attracted
international investors during the boom before a 2008 property
crash sent the economy into recession.
But Spain has taken international aid for its indebted banks
and is trying to avoid a full-blown European bailout and
investors have taken fright, sending the benchmark IBEX-35
down 31 percent over the past year.
"Most of the takers of the scrip dividend are retail,
domestic players, less foreign investors playing the growth
angle of the Spanish economy," said Guy de Blonay, lead manager
of Jupiter's Financial Opportunities Fund.
"You would only take the scrip dividend if you believe in
the fortunes of the company. If shares don't start to perform
relatively soon, I would guess that this appetite would soon
fade."
Some firms have also come under pressure from some bank and
corporate shareholders who need cash to pay their own debts even
though their stakes may be significantly diluted as companies
issue new shares.
Spanish banks and companies are often intertwined. Repsol,
which suffered the expropriation of its dividend-generating YPF
energy unit in Argentina this year, cut its dividend in May and
offered paper as part of the company's new investment strategy.
Higher than expected take-up saved Repsol over 400 million
euros in cash, but its main shareholders, banking group La Caixa
with 12.9 percent and builder Sacyr Vallehermoso with
10 percent, both went for the cash option.
Utility company Gas Natural found its scrip payment
backfired when main shareholders Repsol and La Caixa, who
jointly hold more than two-thirds of the firm's shares, both
demanded cash.
SMALLER DIVIDENDS
Another option for Spanish companies would be simply to cut
the size of the cash dividend, as advocated by some analysts.
"It would be good for companies to be even more flexible so
if things go wrong they are able to react more quickly," said
Ivan San Felix, an analyst at Renta4 in Madrid.
But cutting dividends risks speeding up a stock market
decline as investors look for higher yields elsewhere.
"Cutting dividends altogether is always an option, but it
sends quite a strong message to investors," said Fitch's van
Lumich.
Telefonica's dividend yield is expected to tumble from 14.5
percent for 2011 to 4.5 percent for 2012, according to Espirito
Santo analysts, which compares unfavourably with Vodafone's 8
percent and Portugal Telecom's 9.5 percent yield, even after a
big dividend cut.
"Revenues aren't the same anymore. Aside from the loss of
market share, a lower dividend is a large part of why it's not
as attractive to investors anymore," said Deutsche Bank's
Jimenez-Albarracin.