LUXEMBOURG Oct 9 Euro zone finance ministers
believe that Spain's fiscal consolidation should take into
account the rate of economic growth, Spanish finance minister
Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday, adding Madrid would work to
limit economic recession.
"There was a positive evaluation (by euro zone finance
ministers of Spain's 2013 budget), of Spain's economic policy
and the need to carry out a fiscal adjustment that is sensitive,
sensible to the economic situation in the country," de Guindos
told reporters.
The International Monetary Fund forecast late on Monday that
Spain will miss its deficit targets in 2012 and 2013 as the
economic contraction next year will be much bigger than the
Spanish government has forecast.
The IMF said in its fiscal monitor report that the country's
deficit would reach 7 percent of GDP in 2012 and 5.7 percent in
2013, compared with European Union-agreed targets of 6.3 percent
of GDP this year and 4.5 percent of GDP next year.
The government has based its budget plan for next year on a
recession of 0.5 percent while the IMF forecast a recession of
1.3 percent in the country in 2013 after a 1.5 percent
contraction in 2012.
"The only thing I can say (about the IMF's forecasts for
Spain) is to try to avoid that they happen," de Guindos said.
"Logically, we are working on the basis that such negative
forecasts are not met," he said.