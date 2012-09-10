MADRID, Sept 10 Three Spanish firms opened books
on bond issues on Monday, IFR Markets reported, following
corporate peers in peripheral European economies last week in
seeking to take advantage of improving credit conditions.
Power firms Gas Natural and Iberdrola and
BBVA - Spain's second-largest bank - were testing
investor appetite, with pricing expected later in the day, said
IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and markets analysis service.
BNP Paribas, Citi, Commerzbank, JP Morgan and Mitsubishi
were running Iberdrola's five-year euro bond, while Gas Natural
mandated Banca IMI, BBVA, Caixabank, CA CIB and RBS to
lead-manage its seven-year euro benchmark issue.
Meanwhile, BBVA mandated Barclays, BBVA, Credit Agricole and
Citi for a three-year senior unsecured transaction.
The deals followed successful debt issues by corporate
heavyweights Santander and Telefonica last
week when the premium that investors pay to hold Spanish
government debt compared with German paper fell to a four-month
low.
(Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Dan Lalor)