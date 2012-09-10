* Iberdrola and Gas Natural issue 750 and 800 mln euros
* BBVA sells 1.5 bln euro bond to repeat Santander's success
* Falling risk premium opens door for more corporate issues
By Carlos Ruano
MADRID, Sept 10 Spanish firms are dashing into
the bond market, taking advantage of a fall in interest rates
after the European Central Bank pledged action to reduce the
country's financing costs, and eager to move quickly in case the
situation deteriorates again.
Power firm Gas Natural raised 800 million euros ($1
billion) through a seven-year bond with a 6 percent coupon on
Monday while peer Iberdrola sold 750 million euros in a
five-year bond, testing investor appetite after Telefonica's
successful bond issue last week.
BBVA, Spain's second largest bank, sold 1.5
billion euros of a three-year bond with a 4.375 percent coupon
on Monday, following a stellar issue by peer Santander
on Friday.
Bank Banesto sold 500 million euros of a 2017 bond
with a 4.75 percent coupon. Rival Sabadell has
mandated an issue of 2-year mortgage-backed securities at
mid-swaps plus 375 basis points, a source told IFR, a Thomson
Reuters news and markets analysis service.
Other Spanish companies could follow suit shortly, debt
traders said.
Spain's corporate bond markets have been frozen for months,
taking their cue from the sovereign debt market where rates on
Spain's 10-year bond reached a peak of more than 7 percent in
July.
That level, seen by investors as unsustainable, has dropped
since ECB President Mario Draghi announced an unlimited
bond-buying programme to bring relief to troubled euro zone
countries.
"It's not just that costs have come down, there's also more
willingness to buy corporate debt as shown by Telefonica last
week ... and we could see more corporations joining the trend in
the next few days," a Spanish debt trader said.
Telefonica issued 750 million euros in five-year bonds on
last Wednesday, joining other companies based in peripheral
European economies to break an issuance freeze thanks to
improving credit conditions.
The former Spanish monopoly, struggling with a dismal home
market and a 57 billion-euro debt pile, set a 5.811 percent
coupon on the Sept. 5, 2017 bonds.
"The companies are taking advantage to improve their
liquidity risk, which had increased considerably in recent
months," another debt trader said.
"I think we're going to see more issuances especially if
today's deals are closed successfully, which is how it's looking
now," he said.
The yield on Spain's benchmark 10-year sovereign bond hit a
five-month low on Monday, with investor sentiment buoyed by
European Central Bank bond-buying plans.
However, further falls were seen capped by uncertainty over
when Madrid would seek aid to trigger the scheme, propelling
Spanish companies to hit the bond market before it was too late.
($1 = 0.7821 euros)
(Writing By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Dan Lalor and Mark
Potter)