MADRID Oct 28 Spanish Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy apologised on Tuesday for the first time for corruption
scandals affecting members of his ruling People's Party and
pledged to do more to clean up Spanish politics.
It was the first time the prime minister had explicitly
apologised despite judicial investigations continuing against
party members during the last three years since the PP won
general elections.
"I apologise in the name of the PP to all Spaniards for
having appointed people to positions who weren't worthy of them
and who seem to have taken advantage of them," Rajoy told
Spain's upper parliamentary house, the Senate.
His apology came the day Angel Acebes, a former interior
minister and secretary general of the PP, appeared in the High
Court over allegations the PP ran a slushfund.
Rajoy was criticised for not quickly dismissing Luis
Barcenas, a former PP treasurer who is being held in custody in
relation to the slushfund allegations.
On Monday, 51 people were arrested over alleged backhanders
to secure public contracts, including several PP mayors and
Francisco Granados, a former conservative deputy president of
the Madrid region who resigned in February after it was revealed
he had millions of euros in a Swiss bank account
.
Rajoy told senators his party had already introduced
measures to tackle corruption and would introduce further
legislation.
"We are going to continue increasing the range of
anti-corruption measures until we ensure that anyone in a public
post in this country thinks twice before being tempted to become
corrupt," said Rajoy.
(Reporting By Sarah Morris; editing by Ralph Boulton)