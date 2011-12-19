Spain's Duke of Palma Inaki Urdangarin, husband of Princess Cristina, leaves his house on a motorcycle in Barcelona, Spain, June 9, 2005. REUTERS/Albert Gea/Files

MADRID Spain's royal family has lost one of its members, at least in Madrid's Wax Museum.

The museum has moved the figure of the Duke of Palma, who is married to King Juan Carlos's younger daughter and whose non-profit organization is under investigation for alleged misuse of public money, out of the royal family display.

"He's now situated across from the sports gallery," the museum's spokesman told Reuters.

The Duke, whose name is Inaki Urdangarin, played handball in the Olympics. The museum has changed his look, as well. He's now wearing sports gear.

State prosecutors are investigating allegations of fraud at Urdangarin's non-profit Noos Institute, which organized events to promote sports, tourism and development. An initial government investigation found evidence of inflated receipts for services at the institute.

Urdangarin has denied any wrongdoing, but he did make a public apology for the embarrassment his legal problems were causing the royal family, which has barred him from official events.

The royal family is usually well-regarded by Spaniards and the king and Queen Sofia are seen as caring about their subjects. But its approval ratings have slipped in recent opinion polls.

Urdangarin is married to Cristina, the younger of two daughters of the king and queen, and lives in Washington, D.C.

