* PM Rajoy allegedly received secret payments - El Pais
* Ruling PP party says all party payments are legal
* Report is latest twist in PP corruption scandal
* Hundreds gather to protest outside PP headquarters
By Fiona Ortiz and Iciar Reinlein
MADRID, Jan 31 Spain's ruling People's Party
denied on Thursday that Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy and other
leaders received payments from a slush fund after a newspaper
published what it said were secret party accounts.
El Pais published images of excerpts of almost two decades
of handwritten accounts that it said were maintained by People's
Party treasurers. The newspaper said the accounts showed 11
years of payments to Rajoy of 25,200 euros ($34,200) a year.
The accounts - which El Pais said amounted to a parallel
unofficial bookkeeping system - indicate donations from
companies, mostly builders, and regular payments of thousands of
euros to a number of party leaders.
The report is the latest twist in a scandal that has damaged
the credibility of 57-year-old Rajoy as he battles a deep
recession and one of Europe's highest unemployment levels.
Rajoy - a longtime politician widely thought of as boring
but honest - has demanded sacrifices of Spaniards as he slashed
public spending to avert a fiscal crisis that could push Spain
into an international bailout.
"The People's Party only has one set of accounts and it is
clean, transparent and submitted to the official accounting
authority," PP Secretary General Maria Dolores de Cospedal told
a news conference, denying allegations of corruption in El Pais.
"We have absolutely nothing to hide."
Hundreds of Spaniards gathered outside party headquarters in
central Madrid on Thursday evening in peaceful protests,
chanting 'Thieves!' and bearing placards reading 'Resign Now!'.
Cospedal was one of many top party officials, along with
former Economy Minister and IMF chief Rodrigo Rato, named by El
Pais as receiving secret payments. Rato did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
An earlier statement by the PP said the party's payments to
its leaders and staff were always legal and followed tax rules.
The party also denied there were systematic payments to people
other than their official paychecks.
A spokeswoman from Rajoy's office told Reuters the prime
minister - who has been in office just over a year - stood by
comments he has made recently that he has not engaged in
improper conduct.
High Court Judge Pablo Ruz, who is investigating a
four-year-old corruption case involving the PP, has asked
prosecutors to look into the new allegations and could open
another line of investigation, court sources told Reuters.
The party has ordered an external audit of its accounts.
A recent poll by Metroscopia showed that 96 percent of
Spaniards believe corruption is widespread in politics in Spain,
after dozens of cases emerged in recent years, most notably an
ongoing judicial investigation into alleged embezzlement of
public funds by King Juan Carlos' son-in-law.
"This does not help to calm down the difficult moments that
we are going through, economically, politically and the climate
on the street. This is a time for maximum transparency," Jose
Antonio Monago, the president of the region of Extremadura, told
reporters at a news conference unrelated to the party scandal.
The alleged payments may not necessarily be illegal if the
party leaders declared the income in tax statements.
Until recently, Spanish political parties were allowed to
receive anonymous donations. However, it would have been illegal
not to book those donations in the party's official, regulated
accounts, a People's Party source told Reuters.
BUILDING BOOM
A People's Party source, who asked not to be named, said the
allegations, if confirmed, raise serious ethical questions about
party operations, especially because many of them occurred
during Spain's building boom, in which politicians granted large
numbers of development contracts.
"It looks like bribes, the nature of the document is very
incriminating, if it's true," the source said.
Among the companies named in the El Pais story is builder
and infrastructure and energy company FCC. FCC declined
to comment. A source close to the company told Reuters that FCC
would carry out an internal investigation regarding possible
donations.
El Pais also said the president of another builder, OHL
, Juan Miguel Villar Mir, was one of the donors. OHL
declined to comment.
The accounts published in El Pais were allegedly from two
former PP treasurers. One of them is Luis Barcenas, who stepped
down as party treasurer in 2009 when judges began to investigate
his possible involvement in alleged illegal payments and
kickbacks to party officials from builders and other businesses
which won government contracts.
The ongoing judicial investigation of Barcenas has revealed
recently that he had a Swiss bank account which at one point
held as much as 22 million euros. His lawyer has said previously
the money was from legitimate businesses and Barcenas has now
declared taxes on the income.
Press officials from Spain's High Court confirmed that
Barcenas' lawyer has provided a document to the court showing
that in 2012 his company applied for a tax amnesty on funds in
the Swiss bank account.
In a statement provided to EFE news agency, Barcenas said
the El Pais report was false and he had not maintained a secret
set of books or made any payment that was not reported in the
party's official accounts.
($1 = 0.7370 euros)
